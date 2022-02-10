Proposal to move girls state hoops to one city stalls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A proposal for South Dakota to join surrounding states and play each of its high school girls state basketball tournaments fizzled on Wednesday, but the discussion appears to only be starting.

Sioux Falls Washington coach Jamie Parish brought the proposal to the South Dakota High School Athletic Association’s basketball advisory committee meeting, but after most of the seven members weighed in -— mostly with “I can see both sides, and I just want what’s best for the kids” takes -— it was not voted upon.

Assistant executive director Jo Auch said it is an item worthy of conversation at the next state activities directors meeting in March.

In his 20-year career, Parish is one of just a few coaches in state history to lead girls teams to “state” in each of the three classes -— Vermillion (A), Centerville (B), and Washington (AA), winning three state titles with two different schools.

These days, he says he’s seeing fewer girls play basketball and more play volleyball. The biggest stage of the year, he said, has something to do with it.

“I think they have generated a lot of energy for volleyball in the state of South Dakota by getting volleyball people in the same city (at the state tournament), and promoting their product, promoting their kids,” Parish said. “I don’t want to lose (basketball players) and see this thing peter out.”

The Yankton native cited the “middle school girls from all over the state running around” and getting to see the best high school teams at all levels showcase their talents in one city for the first two days, then in one building on championship Saturday.

Wrestling and football also play their championships in one venue annually.

Auch noted basketball is a different beast from volleyball and wrestling in that multiple matches can go on at one time on the same floor the first couple of days, decreasing the number of venues and staff needed and giving fans an opportunity to see multiple classes at once. She also said that the state tourney weekend fields might have to be cut down from eight to four teams to make the event logistically possible.

She also alluded to Sioux Falls and Rapid City likely being the only cities that would have the venues and hotel rooms to support three tourneys at the same time.

Watertown, Huron, Brookings, Spearfish, and Mitchell would lose events that bring revenue to local businesses.

“We’ve always had kind of a philosophy of sharing the love, so to speak, with other groups,” Auch said, “and, I hate to take that atmosphere and that environment away from those that have done a fantastic job for so many years.”

Winner girls coach Larry Aaker has taken the Warriors to five Class A state tournaments in seven years, and all of the venues in those smaller cities have a top-notch atmosphere.

“Huron Arena: There’s no better place to be on that Saturday night,” Aaker said. “I would hate to take that from the towns. They do such a fantastic job. We said earlier in the meeting that you shouldn’t try to fix something that isn’t broke.”

While Aaker admitted it’d be nice to see all of the state’s best players and teams in one spot for one weekend, he said the smaller cities “do a great job of getting people to those games.”

He also remembered the 2019 Class A girls tourney, when it was held in Sioux Falls in conjunction with the Class A boys tourney, meaning more games were crammed into the Denny Sanford Premier Center on championship Saturday. His Warriors won the title, but he didn’t think the experience was as special as it would have been if it were in Watertown or Huron, and the girls were the only show in town.

“I didn’t feel like the kids got to enjoy it,” Aaker said. “We were told, ‘you have X amount of minutes. You got to cut down the nets and make way for the boys (championship game that followed it). They shuffled us over to the (Sioux Falls) Arena. I just didn’t feel like they got to enjoy it.”

Aaker fears a similar environment for a championship Saturday with three girls state title games back-to-back-to-back.

“I don’t like the potential of a state championship game at 3 p.m., then another one at five, then another one at five,” Aaker said.

Auch pointed out the logistical headache of availability and planning of multiple venues for three days. SDHSAA executive director Dan Swartos pointed out how difficult the staffing for three tournaments in one city would be, hinting one city might not be capable of supporting this.

Swartos also mentioned that in some years, the girls state basketball tournaments are held on the same weekend as the Summit League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, which would make the 10,600-seat Denny Sanford Premier Center unavailable some years. That is, if South Dakota continues to host tournaments on the same weekend that the National Federation of High Schools recommends, which correlates with the recommended duration of a season.

The 3,250-seat Sanford Pentagon comfortably held the Class AA tournament last March, but might not be able to handle all three classes, if fans wanted to watch all three championship games on Saturday, Swartos said.

Neither Auch nor Swartos seemed to like the idea of alternative venues away from a main arena for smaller class quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, nor for consolation games on championship Saturday. But Sioux Falls would have such facilities — two college gyms and five high school gyms seat at least 1,500 -— if they were made available.

While cities like Minneapolis, Lincoln, and Des Moines are all larger than Sioux Falls, those states also have more classes -— and therefore larger hoards of people -— to handle.

Parish said the “nuts and bolts” of conducting a tournament aren’t his forte, but figures the state’s activities leaders could figure out a way to make three classes come together the same way Lincoln -— a city that has one-third more people than Sioux Falls -— can make it work for twice as many classes.

Molly Mason coached the Viborg-Hurley’s girls at the State Class B tourney in Huron last year. She said the atmosphere was amazing, but there weren’t enough hotel rooms, and some Cougar fans had to stay an hour away in Mitchell.

“That takes away some of the joy of your kids making it,” Mason said.

She added that as a basketball fan, she envisions how exciting it would be to see the best players and teams from all three classes play, especially on championship Saturday. She sees bigger and louder crowds than what her girls got in Huron, and more people from the bigger cities getting to watch how awesome some of the small town teams can be, too.

“Change is always hard,” Mason said. “But, I think three to four years down the road, we’d look back on it and it wouldn’t be an issue. I just think you’re bringing the best basketball to one location in South Dakota, and what a great opportunity for the teams, and the cities, and for people to watch.”

And what about the kids?

Mason said most kids don’t care which city are venue they are playing in, that they’re just thrilled to make it to the big stage and play for a title. And to Aaker’s point about championship Saturday tip-off times, they wouldn’t mind what time they’d tip off, either.

Parish, who has coached state tourney games in several different cities, added this about the possibility of the tourneys all moving to either Sioux Falls or Rapid City:

“These kids don’t know what they’re missing,” Parish said. “They’ve never been to the Premier Center or the Pentagon when the lights go down, the spotlights go up and the video montage plays on the giant video boards.

“Go to Lincoln on a championship Saturday and see all the people from big and small towns all over the city filling up both the arenas and the downtown streets and restaurants. It’s a bigger deal, and it’s a better experience for everyone. When you’ve only done it one way, that’s all you know.”

