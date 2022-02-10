SDSU and Sioux Center alum Christian Rozeboom is excited to play in the Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES, CA (Dakota News Now) -If you’re looking for a reason to cheer for the Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl, this former SDSU standout is playing for Los Angeles.

The Sioux Center, IA native has certainly made an impact with the Rams when he’s been on the field and now he’s on the biggest stage Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. We think that’s pretty cool and so does he! ”Yeah obviously it’s pretty surreal. When you start the season that’s what all guys are really working for and that’s what every team preaches and then to be one of the teams that’s actually in it is really cool,” says Christian.

SDSU Alum Adam Timmerman was on Calling All Sports talking about his Super Bowl experience with the Rams and he will be cheering for Rozeboom.

It will actually be a home game for Christian and the Rams. You can watch the Sioux Center native in Sunday’s Super Bowl on NBC and KDLT.

