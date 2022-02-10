Search for missing man on Lake Oahe near Mobridge suspended

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they have suspended the search for a missing man last seen on Lake Oahe in north central South Dakota until the ice melts on that section of the Missouri River.

Seventy-year-old Clyde Oswald of Wakpala was last seen Jan. 27, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Corson County Sheriff Alan Dale says they believe Clyde Oswald is most likely in the water because there’s no indication he drove away, and his 1996 green Ford Explorer is also missing.

Dale says the search will resume when they can safely deploy boats to access areas they haven’t been unable to get to.

The Corson County Sheriff’s Office and Central Diver’s, LLC, from Pierre led a dive team search Wednesday. Emergency responders from over a dozen other agencies have previously helped in the search.

