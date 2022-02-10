Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire announces cancellation of Family SnowFest at Sioux Falls Winter Carnival

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Announces the Cancellation of Family SnowFest during Sioux Falls Winter Carnival.

Due to the lack of snow, the Family SnowFest scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12th at both Spellerberg and McHardy parks will be canceled.

All other Sioux Falls Winter Carnival activities will be held as scheduled.

Friday, Feb. 11

Skyforce Family Night at the Sanford Pentagon Kids free, Adults $15 with $5 per ticket supporting BGCSE 7:00 pm

Saturday, Feb. 12

Zumba with GreatLIFE at the Fawick Park: No Registration Necessary 9 am - 10 am

Fat Tire Bike Race at Great Bear 10:00 am

Pets & People Downtown Stroll at the Fawick Park 3:00 pm

Lazer Tubing at Great Bear 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Sunday, February 13

Ski & Snowboard Races at Great Bear 1:00pm

For more information, visit: BGCSiouxEmpire.org

