Skyforce fall in noon game at Oklahoma City

OKLAHOME CITY, OK (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped a two-game winning streak, as they were defeated 108-97 by the Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday afternoon from the Paycom Center.

Javonte Smart (22 points on 6-14 3PA and four assists) secured his third-straight outing of 20-plus points and five-plus three pointers made. Smart has also led Sioux Falls in scoring in three-straight games, as well.

Mario Chalmers posted G League career highs in points (21 on 6-12 FGA) and rebounds (eight). Chalmers added six assists, which marks back-to-back games with six-or-more dimes.

The Skyforce (4-10) held a lead for the majority of the first half and built a 64-57 lead to the 8:04 mark of the third quarter. Oklahoma City (9-7) answered with a 19-12 run to tie the contest heading to the fourth quarter.

The Blue went out to a 17-4 run to the 5:24 clip of the fourth quarter, which helped them snap a two-game losing streak.

DJ Wilson led the way for OKC with 34 points on 14-20 FGA and 17 rebounds. Rob Edwards led off the bench with 17 points on 4-11 3PA.

DJ Stewart secured his 12th game of scoring in double figures this season, with 15 points on 6-12 FGA. He has shot 50-plus percent from the field in three of his last five games.

The Skyforce returns home for a four-game homestand, starting on Friday against the Stockton Kings (7-6). Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon. OKC travels to face the Memphis Hustle (4-9) on Sunday, with tip-off starting at 1:00 PM CST.

