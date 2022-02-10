Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Skyforce fall in noon game at Oklahoma City

Blue rebound in second half
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOME CITY, OK (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped a two-game winning streak, as they were defeated 108-97 by the Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday afternoon from the Paycom Center.

Javonte Smart (22 points on 6-14 3PA and four assists) secured his third-straight outing of 20-plus points and five-plus three pointers made. Smart has also led Sioux Falls in scoring in three-straight games, as well.

Mario Chalmers posted G League career highs in points (21 on 6-12 FGA) and rebounds (eight). Chalmers added six assists, which marks back-to-back games with six-or-more dimes.

The Skyforce (4-10) held a lead for the majority of the first half and built a 64-57 lead to the 8:04 mark of the third quarter. Oklahoma City (9-7) answered with a 19-12 run to tie the contest heading to the fourth quarter.

The Blue went out to a 17-4 run to the 5:24 clip of the fourth quarter, which helped them snap a two-game losing streak.

DJ Wilson led the way for OKC with 34 points on 14-20 FGA and 17 rebounds. Rob Edwards led off the bench with 17 points on 4-11 3PA.

DJ Stewart secured his 12th game of scoring in double figures this season, with 15 points on 6-12 FGA. He has shot 50-plus percent from the field in three of his last five games.

The Skyforce returns home for a four-game homestand, starting on Friday against the Stockton Kings (7-6). Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon. OKC travels to face the Memphis Hustle (4-9) on Sunday, with tip-off starting at 1:00 PM CST.

Game recap courtesy SF Skyforce

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a fire at Long's Propane in Yankton on Feb. 8.
UPDATE: 1 injured after fire, explosion at Yankton business
The prosecuting attorney said Fitzpatrick received oral sex from an inmate who was under...
Former South Dakota Penitentiary Officer pleads guilty to having sex with inmate
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer facing child pornography charges
While certainly not their only problem, staffing continues to play a part in how restaurants...
South Dakota restaurants continue to deal with staffing issues
Generic crash
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Huron

Latest News

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 9th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 9th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 9th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 9th
Sioux Center native and SDSU alum is pumped for Sunday's Super Bowl playing for the Rams
SDSU and Sioux Center alum Christian Rozeboom is excited to play in the Super Bowl
Sioux Center native and SDSU alum is pumped for Sunday's Super Bowl playing for the Rams
Sioux Center native Rozeboom is excited for Sunday's Super Bowl
Record-setting Beagle is excited about the growth of Augie's swimming program
All-American Taylor Beagle has enjoyed watching Augie’s swimming program continue to grow