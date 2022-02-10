Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota Senate OK’s funding for Oceti Sakowin schools

South Dakota Senate floor (file)
South Dakota Senate floor (file)(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate has passed a proposal to fund two new schools based around Oceti Sakowin language and culture.

Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert is behind the proposal that aims to address high dropout rates among some Native American students by structuring the schools around Lakota, Nakota and Dakota language. He says it gives students and communities ownership over their education.

It passed the Republican-controlled Senate on a 22 to 13 vote. But organizations representing school districts are opposed because it would take money away from public schools. They say the schools could be created in public school districts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer facing child pornography charges
Generic crash
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Huron
FILE
Fatal accident at Minnesota 3M plant investigated
Woman arrested after Sioux Falls hotel robbery, police chase
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Washington Pavilion opens up new exhibit on National Museum Day
Washington Pavilion offers $1 membership for limited time
Pierre police investigating a death following a disturbance call on Feb. 9.
Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
Kristi Noem
LIVE at 10:30: Noem to discuss legislative issues in weekly briefing
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'