South Dakota Senate OK’s funding for Oceti Sakowin schools

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate has passed a proposal to fund two new schools based around Oceti Sakowin language and culture.

Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert is behind the proposal that aims to address high dropout rates among some Native American students by structuring the schools around Lakota, Nakota and Dakota language. He says it gives students and communities ownership over their education.

It passed the Republican-controlled Senate on a 22 to 13 vote. But organizations representing school districts are opposed because it would take money away from public schools. They say the schools could be created in public school districts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.