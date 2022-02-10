Washington Pavilion offers $1 membership for limited time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls’ hands-on art and science museum is offering multiple discounts for the months of February and March.

The public is able to purchase or renew a membership at the Washington Pavilion for $1 per month for the first three months.

Included in the membership is free, year-round access to our Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center, Wells Fargo CineDome and so much more. Additional benefits include:

10 percent off camps, classes, and Leonardo’s Cafe

Early ticket access to select shows ahead of the public

Exclusive members-only events

“We are committed to enhancing the membership experience through updated exhibits, new and improved learning experiences, and additional perks that benefit everyone. A membership pays for itself in less than two visits, so don’t miss out on this great deal!” says Cameron Ostrom, Membership Services and Sales Manager for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

The Washington Pavillion offers two different types of memberships to fit your needs.

For more information visit: WashingtonPavilion.org, visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave., or call 605-367-6000.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.