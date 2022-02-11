Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Thursday, February 10th

Summit League Hoops, NSIC Swimming, HS Wrestling/Basketball,highlights, Gymnastics preview and Christian Rozeboom
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night in Summit League basketball and we have highlights of 3 of the 4 wins for SDSU and USD. Another big night for Augustana swimmer Taylor Beagle. Brandon Valley beat Watertown in a battle of unbeatens for the ESD crown, Western Christian kept rolling in boys basketball at SF Christian, a preview of state gymnastics and Christian Rozeboom talks about having family at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer facing child pornography charges
Generic crash
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Huron
FILE
Fatal accident at Minnesota 3M plant investigated
Duane Buthe
Former Minnehaha County engineer charged with embezzlement takes plea deal
Woman arrested after Sioux Falls hotel robbery, police chase

Latest News

USD women remain tied for first in Summit League with win over Omaha
South Dakota women remain tied atop Summit League with decisive win over Omaha
Augustana's Beagle wins again at Day Two of the NSIC Swimming/Diving Championships
Augustana’s Beagle wins another title at NSIC Swim Meet Thursday night
O'Gorman gymnastics coach happy to have the leadership provided from her super juniors
O’Gorman gymnastics coach glad to have talented leaders heading into state meet
Christian Rozeboom is excited to have family in the stands at Sunday's Super Bowl
Rozeboom is excited to have family in the stands for Sunday’s Super Bowl