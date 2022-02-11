10pm Sportscast Thursday, February 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night in Summit League basketball and we have highlights of 3 of the 4 wins for SDSU and USD. Another big night for Augustana swimmer Taylor Beagle. Brandon Valley beat Watertown in a battle of unbeatens for the ESD crown, Western Christian kept rolling in boys basketball at SF Christian, a preview of state gymnastics and Christian Rozeboom talks about having family at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.