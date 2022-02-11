10pm Sportscast Thursday, February 10th
Summit League Hoops, NSIC Swimming, HS Wrestling/Basketball,highlights, Gymnastics preview and Christian Rozeboom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night in Summit League basketball and we have highlights of 3 of the 4 wins for SDSU and USD. Another big night for Augustana swimmer Taylor Beagle. Brandon Valley beat Watertown in a battle of unbeatens for the ESD crown, Western Christian kept rolling in boys basketball at SF Christian, a preview of state gymnastics and Christian Rozeboom talks about having family at Sunday’s Super Bowl.
