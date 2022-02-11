Augustana’s Beagle wins another title at NSIC Swim Meet Thursday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2022 NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continued with five event finals taking place on Thursday from the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Minnesota State remained atop the leaderboard as they extended their lead as they sit with 511.5 points. St. Cloud State is second with 435 points while Augustana is third with 374.5 points after the second of four days of competition.

The top three finishers in each individual event and top two finishers in each relay event will be recognized as NSIC All-Conference during the meet. Augustana’s Taylor Beagle picked up her second victory of the championship as she repeated as champion in the 400 yard IM with an NCAA “B” cut time of 4:25.62. Beagle broke her own record from last year in winning the 1000 yard freestyle on Wednesday. St. Cloud State’s Meredith Bangs was second with an NCAA “B” cut time of 4:28.62. Minnesota State’s Nicole Beckman won the 100 yard Butterfly with a NCAA “B” cut time of 55.42. The top five times were all NCAA “B” cut times in the 100 yard Butterfly. Teammate Kate Flynn was second with a time of 55.53. The University of Mary’s Andrea Lee won the 200 yard Freestyle in 1:51.31. Concordia-St. Paul’s Farida Maher was second with a time of 1:52.17 while Haley Osborne of Northern State was third at 1:52.45. All three times were a NCAA “B” cut times. St. Cloud State swept the top three spots in the 3-meter dive as Mady Brinkman repeated as champion with 469.15 points. Annaliesa Anderson (465.00) was second while Meredith Matchinsky (432.75) was third.

The top four scores were all NCAA provisional marks. The Minnesota State team of Abby Gronholz, Darah Coleman, Nicole Beckman and Kate Flynn tied the NSIC record in winning the 400-yard Medley Relay with a time of 3:45.23. The mark matched the 2019 time swan by Sioux Falls.

The NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continue through Saturday, Feb. 12. Nine NSIC teams are competing over four days for the NSIC Championship. Friday’s trial sessions will begin at 10 a.m. with the finals set for 5:30 p.m. Friday will have the 500 freestyle, the 100 backstroke, the 100 breaststroke, the 200 butterfly, and the 800 freestyle relay.

The NSIC Swimmer of the Year, Diver of the Year, Freshman of Year, Swim Coach of the Year and Dive Coach of the Year will be voted on by the coaches during the event. At the conclusion of the meet, the swimmer with the most points will be named the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet and the diver with the most points will be named NSIC Diver of the Meet.

For more information on the NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships, visit the championship website //at www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSD. Thursday’s All-Conference Performers

Team Standings (10 Events)

1. Minnesota State 511.5

2. St. Cloud State 435

3. Augustana 374.5

4. Sioux Falls 251.5

5. MSU Moorhead 131.5

6. University of Mary 102

7. Northern State 95

8. SMSU 67

9. Concordia-St. Paul 37

Day Two recap courtesy NSIC

