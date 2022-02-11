Brandon Valley wrestlers beat Arrows for ESD crown

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley wrestlers flexed their muscles Thursday night on their home mats against the also unbeaten Watertown Arrows. Derek Outland’s team won the first three matches and went on to win 52-18 and also beat Mitchell to improve to 19-0 on the year.

Jesse Johnson broke the match open with a pin at 120 pounds to make the score 29-3.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.