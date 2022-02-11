Breezy with Falling Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- There’s a Wind Advisory in effect across the region. Up to the north, we’ll see it expire around 9 a.m. In southern parts of the region, it will last until noon. Wind gusts around 40 to 45 mph will be possible, especially this morning. Otherwise, there’s a slight chance for a few sprinkles and flurries early today before the sun starts to come out. We’ll see temperatures fall through the day.

Overnight, the wind will die down and temperatures will drop down into the single digits below zero across most of the region. Saturday looks like it will be pretty chilly with highs in the teens and 20s across the area. Sunday won’t get much better with highs struggling to make it through the 20s and get near 30 for some.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start with a small warm up! Highs Monday will be back in the mid to upper 30s with the 40s returning for Tuesday! We’ll see temperatures slide back into the 20s by the end of the week, but quickly spring back into the 40s by that weekend!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.