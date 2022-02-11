Canton South Dakota’s connection to the winter Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We sat down with two historians to detail the history behind the 1932 Olympic Ski trails held in Canton South Dakota.

“I drive by there probably two or three times a week and I always look up at the hill,” Omar Peterson said, a Canton historian.

“It’s a unique thing and Canton that no other place in the four states around us would ever dream of having,” Don Pottratz said, a Canton Historian.

The idea for a ski hill came in 1912 from a group of Norwegians who were visiting Augustana College which at the time was located in Canton.

“They saw that hill and they said, boy oh boy you got a beautiful spot for it,” Pottratz said.

Skiing the hill and jumping off the ramp was not a simple feat so it drew large crowds.

“The drop was 275 feet and the attendance they say was about 15 thousand,” Peterson said.

It’s believed the skiers could reach speeds near 100 miles per hour.

Due to the financial crisis of the 1930′s, maintenance become too much to handle and the ramp fell in 1944.

“Wind storm came and blew it down. It was pretty unstable the last few years,” Peterson said.

Finding where the ramp used to stand is not easy, but thanks to the owner of the land, Sam Kroger, we were able to make the trek and get a look at the hill.

“Looking down, of course, there are trees there in some of those areas now that we looked at but just thinking that there were people able to brave that. I can’t imagine how many pieces of paper you’d have to sign today to be able to do something like that,” Jeffery Tanner said, the executive director of the Canton Chamber of Commerce.

It doesn’t seem like any Olympic trials will be returning to Canton anytime soon, but it’s still a neat piece of history.

“To have people in the community that are willing to share and be able to pass that on so it’s something that’s never lost. That’s also incredibly special,” Tanner said.

