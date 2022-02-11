Childcare providers look to state aid for necessary help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While all of the discussion around childcare grants were taking place in Pierre Thursday, it left childcare services around the state confused and frustrated, trying to understand if they’d get the aid they desperately need.

It’s been a string of mixed messages directed at childcare providers in South Dakota. Even before Thursday’s confusion over whether the Governor’s office had the ability to release federal childcare grants to providers, those same providers have been receiving conflicting notices.

“It’s kind of been back and forth. We heard we’d get the money on Friday, then on Friday we heard the money was being held up because of legislature. We got an email from legislature saying it’s being held up by something else.” said Heidi Fink, Director of Blue Dragon Academy in Garretson.

The grants would go a long way in helping services reduce their costs on supplies, food, and keeping their tuition as low as possible for families.

”Just watching different groups and stuff, they’ve had centers that are closing rooms, cutting enrollment. There’s one that is doing a rotating schedule. So every 5th or 6th week, you have to keep your child home.” said Fink.

Fink said the grants would also help their staff with better wages, without having to raise tuition.

“Many of our employees are probably one of the lower paid, kind of on the border of poverty. Many of them don’t receive health care, they don’t receive a 401K.”

Fink said it’s no secret that the sooner childcare services receive the grants, the better position they’ll be all be in to help out their employees and the families they serve. She said while it’s a welcome sign that the grants will be released immediately, she said there needs to be more emphasis put on helping childcare providers from the state.

“The state told us what we can use it for and what we can’t. With inflation and the rising cost of food and supplies, and then the increase of wages. It’s very important for everybody to get it.” said Fink.

