O’Gorman gymnastics coach glad to have talented leaders heading into state meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s an exciting week for the best gymnasts in the state as they converge upon the Corn Palace tomorrow and Saturday to determine both individual and state champions as a team.

The O’Gorman Knights are one of 4 teams that come in as possible favorites along with Mitchell, Watertown and Harrisburg. Needless to say there’s lots of talent in the state. And Bork loves what having Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer on the team has done for their teammates.

Knights Head Coach Skye Bork says, ”Their energy has really helped the others to grow.The girls who were last year plus the other new ones we got this year have all risen to the great challenges that have been presented in front of them so phenomenally well.”

The Knights have two of the top gymnasts in our Athletes of the Week in Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer who are new from club gymnastics as juniors. But there are plenty of other top athletes as well. It should be an outstanding meet starting Friday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.