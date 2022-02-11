Sanford offers quick screenings during American Heart Month

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Sanford Heart Truck sat outside the clinic in Aberdeen where patients could get their heart screened in just 30 minutes for American Heart Month.

”The reason we celebrate heart month is more to bring awareness about such diseases. It’s one out of four people who die, die from heart disease,” said Sanford cardiologist Dr. Arbind Chaudhary.

The Sanford Heart Truck makes it possible to check for these diseases in smaller communities.

”And this truck is used specifically just for our heart screens. So, we do take it mobile and go around to a lot of our smaller communities that might not necessarily have this testing available,” said Sanford R.N. Tracy Hofer.

A CT scan is available in the truck, which checks for coronary artery disease.

”Our machine ends up sliding the patients in and out a couple different times. And while they’re in there, we do take the pictures of the heart, which checks for the calcified plaque,” said Hofer.

This test takes just a few minutes to conduct, and the results are delivered right away.

”This is a quick test. The initial part of enrolling you I think takes even longer than actually doing the scan, which is less than five minutes sitting on the table,” said Dr. Chaudhary.

While the Sanford Heart Truck makes it quick and easy to get a screening, Sanford in Aberdeen offers the testing year-round.

”Yes, we are celebrating heart month, and we’re trying to emphasize this heart screening during heart month, but what I can tell you is even after heart month, this test is available. All you have to do is pick up the phone, give a call and make an appointment,” said Dr. Chaudhary

Dr. Chaudhary recommends the test for anyone over 40 years-old who has not had previous heart health issues.

The Sanford Heart Truck will be making additional stops across the region in the next few days to give screenings during American Heart Month. You can make an appointment by calling 605-312-2150, but walk-ins are welcome as well.

View the full schedule of the Sanford Heart Truck here.

