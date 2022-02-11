SDSU women roll Denver at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State basketball moved to 12-1 in the Summit League with a 79-52 victory over Denver Thursday night in the Jackrabbits’ annual Pink Game at Frost Arena. The Jacks opened the game with a 28-8 first quarter and cruised the rest of the way, outshooting Denver 59-29 percent from the floor en route to the 27-point win.

Myah Selland posted a season-high 25 points to lead all players on 10-of-13 shooting to go with six rebounds, also a team high, four assists and two blocks.SDSU built a 14-0 lead before Denver scored their first point of the game - a free throw - at 5:44. The Pioneers’ first points from the floor came more than six minutes into the contest to make it 17-3 in favor of SDSU. Selland hit her second 3-point bucket at the 3:30 mark, giving her 14 of SDSU’s first 20 points. The Jackrabbits finished the first 10 minutes 12-for-16 from the field, including a 5-for-6 effort by Selland.The Jackrabbits led by as many as 41 during the third quarter and survived a 22-point Denver fourth quarter for their eight-straight victory.

Tori Nelson and Paige Meyer joined Selland in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. The pair combined for 9-of-12 shooting and seven rebounds. Meyer and Tylee Irwin gave our four assists apiece. Paiton Burckhard had six boards and Lindsey Theuninck added five.Burckhard and Haleigh Timmer chipped in six points apiece and Kallie Theisen added six.The Jackrabbits out rebounded the Pioneers 38-30 and gave out more assists, 19-9. Denver had the edge in turnovers, committing 16 compared to 18 by State.Uju Ezeudu had 24 points for the Pioneers and a game-high nine rebounds. She had six buckets from the field and went 11-for-12 from the free throw line.

NOTES

Myah Selland moved into the top 20 on the SDSU all-time scoring chart. She has 1,371 points, placing her 16th

Selland’s 25 points is a season high and five points shy of her career best.

Tylee Irwin made her 145th career appearance, making her the Jackrabbits’ career leader in games played

Myah Selland’s 25 points matches the Jackrabbits’ highest single-game performance of the season ( Paige Meyer , Mississippi State)

UP NEXTSDSU hosts Omaha Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the first half of a doubleheader with the Mavericks.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

