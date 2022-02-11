South Dakota’s 211 Helpline Center supporting those in need since 1974

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 211 Helpline Center provides an array of support to members of our community every day, 24/7.

Friday, Feb. 11th (2/11), is a day to acknowledge and appreciate the 211 Helpline Center. All of the staff are cross-trained to handle crisis and information/referral phone calls. They serve thousands of people every year by offering hope, giving support, and creating connections that benefit those in need.

The Helpline Center is the only entity in the state accredited by the Alliance for Information and Referral System. It is also the only entity in the state that provides a certified crisis line through the American Association of Suicidology.

The organization can help with almost anything including suicide prevention, family planning, financial support, mental health resources, furthering education, information on transportation, employment, where to buy baby clothes, how to get help buying diapers, and more.

Individuals can also report child, elderly or domestic abuse and even human trafficking to the 211 Helpline Center.

The Helpline Center may also be able to help any local nonprofit organizations that do not have the resources to answer their phone line after hours.

For more information on their core service areas visit the following pages:

For more information, visit HelplineCenter.Org/2-1-1 or simply call 211.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.