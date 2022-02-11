Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota’s active COVID- 19 cases and hospitalizations decline, 6 more deaths reported

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 6 more COVID-19 deaths, while the number of hospitalizations and active cases decline.

Health officials advise the public to continue following health regulations and avoid the spread of COVID-19. South Dakota continues to experience multiple deaths due to COVID-19 every day.

The Department of Health reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 2,730. Of the latest victims, two were in their 50s, two were in their 70s, and two were over 80-years-old.

The state saw 325 new cases Friday, though active cases fell by over 1,000 to 14,615, setting yet another record for the lowest active infection count in a month.

Current hospitalizations have decreased by 23, totaling 294 patients- continuing the downward trend seen in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Buthe
Former Minnehaha County engineer charged with embezzlement takes plea deal
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
Pumpkinseed
UPDATE: Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he held an 80-year-old woman in her home...
Naked man holds 80-year-old woman hostage, police say
The family and dealership behind it is looking to retire the event, in favor of something they...
Hot Harley Nights to transition to new event

Latest News

Wind Chill Advisories northeast
Phil Schreck's Friday Night Forecast
211
South Dakota’s 211 Helpline Center supporting those in need since 1974
eggs
Animal welfare activists celebrate nation’s move towards cage-free eggs with increasing public demand
SiouxFalls.Business
Young entrepreneur opened shop- 605 Florista