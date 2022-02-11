Spearfish man charged with murdering wife pleads not guilty

DEADWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, officials say a Spearfish man accused of killing his wife pleaded not guilty to murder.

The charge stems from an incident on Jan. 22 when police were called to the home of Dreau and Destiny Rogers. After police arrived they found that 43-year-old Destiny Rogers had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

Thirty-three-year-old Dreau Rogers was arrested as a possible suspect in the crime. He remains in Lawrence County Jail without bond.

A motions hearing is set for Friday, Feb. 18.

