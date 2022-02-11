Avera Medical Minute
Spearfish man charged with murdering wife pleads not guilty

Dreau Rogers
Dreau Rogers(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, officials say a Spearfish man accused of killing his wife pleaded not guilty to murder.

The charge stems from an incident on Jan. 22 when police were called to the home of Dreau and Destiny Rogers. After police arrived they found that 43-year-old Destiny Rogers had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

Thirty-three-year-old Dreau Rogers was arrested as a possible suspect in the crime. He remains in Lawrence County Jail without bond.

A motions hearing is set for Friday, Feb. 18.

