Unusual snowfall numbers affecting snowboarding in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Snowboarding has been a staple at Great bear in Sioux Falls for many years but Great Bear’s general manager Dan Grider says this year’s lack of snow has made things more difficult than usual.

“This has been one of the weirder years that I’ve ever seen we didn’t get open until December 30th we’ve been fighting the winds and inconsistent temperatures so it’s a struggle sometimes dealing with mother nature but there’s not much you can do about it,” Grider said.

Great Bear has been making most of its snow for years but having lots of snow on the ground in surrounding areas always helps drive in new snowboarders to the slopes.

“It’s certainly nice to have snow in the backyard it’s a great marketing tool for us as it kind of feels like winter and that gets people in the mood but out here we just have to deal with what we have,” Grider said.

While there may not be much snow on the ground the winter Olympics always helps bring new interest to snowboarding.

“When the Americans are doing well we always see a bump in the ski and snowboard numbers,” Grider said.

It’s never too late to try snowboarding as Great Bear offers lessons to people of all ages.

“We teach people how to ski and snowboard we’re a member of the Professional Ski and Snowboard Instructors of America so all of our instructors are trained on how to teach skiing and snowboarding we’ll start with people as young as 5 or 6 and go all the way up to people 55 or 60,” Grider said.

