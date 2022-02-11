Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Unusual snowfall numbers affecting snowboarding in Sioux Falls

We’ve been fighting the winds and inconsistent temperatures so it’s a struggle sometimes dealing with mother nature but there’s not much you can do about it.”
“This has been one of the weirder years that I’ve ever seen weather wise."
“This has been one of the weirder years that I’ve ever seen weather wise."(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Snowboarding has been a staple at Great bear in Sioux Falls for many years but Great Bear’s general manager Dan Grider says this year’s lack of snow has made things more difficult than usual.

“This has been one of the weirder years that I’ve ever seen we didn’t get open until December 30th we’ve been fighting the winds and inconsistent temperatures so it’s a struggle sometimes dealing with mother nature but there’s not much you can do about it,” Grider said.

Great Bear has been making most of its snow for years but having lots of snow on the ground in surrounding areas always helps drive in new snowboarders to the slopes.

“It’s certainly nice to have snow in the backyard it’s a great marketing tool for us as it kind of feels like winter and that gets people in the mood but out here we just have to deal with what we have,” Grider said.

While there may not be much snow on the ground the winter Olympics always helps bring new interest to snowboarding.

Winter Olympic sports in South Dakota
Local figure skaters hoping Olympic Games will bring new interest to the sport
Most people have never tried figure skating but for those at the Brookings Figure Skating Club,...
Sioux Falls hockey programs continue to grow
Hockey across South Dakota and in Sioux Falls has continued to grow over the last several years...
Curling popularity growing in Yankton community
“Starting a curling club right before a pandemic hits wasn’t ideal but we certainly saw a huge...

“When the Americans are doing well we always see a bump in the ski and snowboard numbers,” Grider said.

It’s never too late to try snowboarding as Great Bear offers lessons to people of all ages.

“We teach people how to ski and snowboard we’re a member of the Professional Ski and Snowboard Instructors of America so all of our instructors are trained on how to teach skiing and snowboarding we’ll start with people as young as 5 or 6 and go all the way up to people 55 or 60,” Grider said.

For more information on snowboarding at Great Bear click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Buthe
Former Minnehaha County engineer charged with embezzlement takes plea deal
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
Pumpkinseed
UPDATE: Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he held an 80-year-old woman in her home...
Naked man holds 80-year-old woman hostage, police say
The family and dealership behind it is looking to retire the event, in favor of something they...
Hot Harley Nights to transition to new event

Latest News

Dreau Rogers
Spearfish man charged with murdering wife pleads not guilty
Super Bowl preview with Chad Greenway
We talk with an Avera Health cardiologist about what Heart Disease is and what symptoms you can...
Avera Medical Minute: Recognizing the symptoms of Heart Disease
Childcare providers look to state aid for necessary help