WANTED: Authorities searching for Jason McBurnie on aggrivated assault charges
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information on the whereabouts of Jason Lawrence McBurnie who is wanted for multiple counts of aggravated domestic assault.
McBurnie is a 35-year-old male, 5′8″ tall and approximately 180 lbs.
Please call with any information:
Business hours call: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300
After hours call: (605) 367- 7000
Crime Stoppers: (605) 367-7007
