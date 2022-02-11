WANTED: Authorities searching for Jason McBurnie on aggrivated assault charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information on the whereabouts of Jason Lawrence McBurnie who is wanted for multiple counts of aggravated domestic assault.

McBurnie is a 35-year-old male, 5′8″ tall and approximately 180 lbs.

Please call with any information:

Business hours call: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300

After hours call: (605) 367- 7000

Crime Stoppers: (605) 367-7007

