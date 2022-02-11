Western Christian boys improve to 20-1 with win at SF Christian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wolfpack of Western Christian improved to 20-1 Thursday night with a hard-fought 67-59 win over SF Christian at the Chargers gym. Ty Van Essen led the way with 19 points and Wyatt Gulker had 17 as they broke a 36-36 tie at the half.

Nathan Koole led the Chargers with 16 points. Schipper had 13 and Bruns 12 for Mike Schouten’s team.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.