Western Christian boys improve to 20-1 with win at SF Christian
Wolfpack break half-time tie to beat Chargers
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wolfpack of Western Christian improved to 20-1 Thursday night with a hard-fought 67-59 win over SF Christian at the Chargers gym. Ty Van Essen led the way with 19 points and Wyatt Gulker had 17 as they broke a 36-36 tie at the half.
Nathan Koole led the Chargers with 16 points. Schipper had 13 and Bruns 12 for Mike Schouten’s team.
