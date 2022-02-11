Avera Medical Minute
Young entrepreneur opened shop- 605 Florista

SiouxFalls.Business
SiouxFalls.Business(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 11, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A young floral arrangement designer opened her own flower shop near downtown Sioux Falls.

After six years of working under someone else in the floral industry, Ariana Johnson decided to bring her own visions to life with 605 Florista.

Read more about the young entrepreneur and her shop at SiouxFalls.Business

