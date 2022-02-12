BASKETBALL ROUNDUP 2-11-22: Ranked AA teams all prevail at home
O’Gorman survives scare while Roosevelt, Jefferson & Lincoln roll
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A busy night of Metro Conference boys basketball action saw four ranked AA teams in action almost concurrently. While three won rather comfortably another had to gut out a win over a crosstown rival.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-#2 O’Gorman’s 52-50 nail biter over Washington
-#1 Roosevelt’s 30 point victory over Watertown
-#3 Jefferson bounding past Brookings
-#5 Lincoln hammering Brandon Valley
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.