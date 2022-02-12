Avera Medical Minute
Early morning shooting at Hill City home

One person reportedly airlifted to a hospital
Pennington County Sheriff's Office is in Hill City, investigating a shooting.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call a “shooting incident” in Hill City this morning.

“We are in the beginning stages. Expect to see First Responders staging near the 1880 train,” a Sheriff’s Office social media post stated.

The incident appears to have been at a home on the Allen Gulch Road.

A neighbor says there was some sort of gathering at a home when the shooting occurred. A victim reportedly was airlifted to a hospital but we do not know how many people may have been involved. Several other people, according to neighbors, also ran from the home.

