Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Highlighting an S.D. sports betting bill ahead of the Super Bowl

Highlighting a S.D. sport betting bill ahead of the Super Bowl
By Cordell Wright
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and South Dakota lawmakers continue trying to legalize online sports betting in the state.

It’s an exciting time of the year for Grand Falls Casino staff in Larchwood, as well as their sportsbook Betfred.

“Super Bowl is always a fun time of year here at the sportsbook,” Sharon Haselhoff said, the general manager of Grand Falls Casino.

Sports betting has been legal in Iowa since August of 2019 with online betting coming 18 months after that, and Grand Falls saw a lot during last year’s Super Bowl with an estimated $700,000 placed on wagers.

Being just across the state line a lot of the business that Grand Falls sees comes from out-of-state.

“80% of my guests here come from South Dakota,” Joee Ektnitpsong said, the manager of Betfred Sports.

A group of South Dakota lawmakers hopes to bring those betters back into the state with Joint Resolution 502.

This resolution would make online sports betting legal across the state, and it would be decided by the voters during the general election in November.

“Anything either related to gambling or wagers that’s been put on the ballot has been successful and usually by [an] increasing margin,” Senator Kyle Schoefish said.

Schoenfish is the primary sponsor of the resolution in the senate.

“We want it safer and more regulated and going through South Dakota and American companies as opposed to out of state or offshore sites,” Schoenfish said.

SJR-502 passed the Senate on Monday. It now awaits a hearing in a House committee.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Buthe
Former Minnehaha County engineer charged with embezzlement takes plea deal
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
Pumpkinseed
UPDATE: Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he held an 80-year-old woman in her home...
Naked man holds 80-year-old woman hostage, police say
The family and dealership behind it is looking to retire the event, in favor of something they...
Hot Harley Nights to transition to new event

Latest News

Highlighting an S.D. sports betting bill ahead of the Super Bowl
Highlighting a S.D. sport betting bill ahead of the Super Bowl
The Kippley family knows a thing or two about farming, as they’ve been on their family farm...
Aberdeen farmer running for National Farmers Union Vice President
Wind Chill Advisories northeast
Phil Schreck's Friday Night Forecast
Covid-19 graphic
South Dakota’s active COVID- 19 cases and hospitalizations decline, 6 more deaths reported