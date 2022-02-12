Highlighting an S.D. sports betting bill ahead of the Super Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and South Dakota lawmakers continue trying to legalize online sports betting in the state.

It’s an exciting time of the year for Grand Falls Casino staff in Larchwood, as well as their sportsbook Betfred.

“Super Bowl is always a fun time of year here at the sportsbook,” Sharon Haselhoff said, the general manager of Grand Falls Casino.

Sports betting has been legal in Iowa since August of 2019 with online betting coming 18 months after that, and Grand Falls saw a lot during last year’s Super Bowl with an estimated $700,000 placed on wagers.

Being just across the state line a lot of the business that Grand Falls sees comes from out-of-state.

“80% of my guests here come from South Dakota,” Joee Ektnitpsong said, the manager of Betfred Sports.

A group of South Dakota lawmakers hopes to bring those betters back into the state with Joint Resolution 502.

This resolution would make online sports betting legal across the state, and it would be decided by the voters during the general election in November.

“Anything either related to gambling or wagers that’s been put on the ballot has been successful and usually by [an] increasing margin,” Senator Kyle Schoefish said.

Schoenfish is the primary sponsor of the resolution in the senate.

“We want it safer and more regulated and going through South Dakota and American companies as opposed to out of state or offshore sites,” Schoenfish said.

SJR-502 passed the Senate on Monday. It now awaits a hearing in a House committee.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.