Names released in Beadle County fatal crash

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Mitchell man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash north of Huron.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1991 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was eastbound on 202nd Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with South Dakota Highway 37. The pickup and trailer collided with a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was southbound on Highway 37. The Grand Prix was pushed into the northbound lane where it was rear-ended by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500 pickup which was northbound on Highway 37.

Justice Larvie, the 20-year-old passenger of the Grand Prix, was pronounced dead at the scene. Altena Jones of Mitchell, the 20-year-old female driver of the Grand Prix, suffered life-threatening injuries and was later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Both pickup drivers received minor injuries. Charges are pending against Nicole Wiebe of Iroquois, S.D., the 25-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Seat belt use of those involved in the crash is under investigation.

