Saturday’s Forecast to Feature Lots of Clouds, Chilly Temperatures

Clipper System to Bring Very Light Snow East River
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Temperatures were very mild for early February most of this week... then a cold front brought us back to reality to begin the weekend. The colder temperatures will remain with us through the weekend, though it’ll be warmer west of the James River.

TODAY: A weak clipper system will track across the Dakotas and bring with it cloud cover and a chance for some light snow showers and flurries mainly along and east of I-29. Accumulations will run a trace to an inch, so it shouldn’t cause too many issues. Winds will be out of the W and S at 5-15 mph. Highs will range from the teens east to the 30s west.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few light snow showers or flurries are possible through midnight then skies will clear as higher pressure moves in. Winds will shift back to the N at 5-20 mph. Lows drop back into the single digits below and above with wind chills likely below zero. WIND CHILL ALERTS could be needed once again, especially in northeast South Dakota into southwest Minnesota.

SUNDAY: Cloud cover will once again be on the increase as yet another weak clipper system will slide through. Once again, this could bring a very minor chance of light snow or flurries to northeast South Dakota into southwest Minnesota. Clouds will then clear yet again heading into Sunday night as higher pressure moves in. Highs range from the 20s east to the 40s west. Lows drop back into the single digits and teens.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be on the roller coaster ride once again and for the most part, the weather pattern looks dry. We continue to keep our eyes on a system Wednesday into Thursday and the latest model runs continue to keep the storm system south of our region. Nonetheless, we’ll watch this closely and we should have better clarity within the next day or two. Highs will be at its warmest Tuesday and Friday and coldest Wednesday and Thursday, but should be nearly seasonal averages on the colder days. The latest 8-14 day and 3-4 week outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center indicates a chance of above average temperatures and near average precipitation.

