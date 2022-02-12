Sioux Falls Winter Carnival moving ahead despite lack of snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even as the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival is underway, there’s one important feature missing: snow. The lack of it has canceled this weekend’s SnowFest, taking a chunk out of the activities planned by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

“With the snowman building contest and the cardboard sled challenge kind of a family snow day that we had going on, we were really looking forward to letting the kids get out and do some fun activities. And just kind of bring some more awareness to the Boys & Girls Clubs with that.” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Development & Event Coordinator Amanda Rensch.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any outdoor carnival activities this weekend, in an effort to spread the word about the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“We have Zumba going on by GreatLife at Fawick park, and that’s at 9:00. Great Bear is actually hosting a couple of things for us. The fat tire bike race, some laser tubing at night.” said Rensch.

There’s also other ways for people to support the clubs, with special events and offers from the carnival’s partners. One of those businesses, Intoxibakes, is offering special Winter Carnival cupcakes for everyone to pick up.

“We were trying to stay family friendly. We are a boozy bakery, but we’ve got to have the non-boozy stuff too. 20 percent of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs.” said Intoxibakes Co-Owner Josie Layton.

Rensch said the addition of other items for people to check out softens the blow of losing their SnowFest activities, and the effort from their partners helps their goals of serving youth in the area.

A full schedule of this weekend’s Winter Carnival events can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.