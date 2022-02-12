Avera Medical Minute
STATE GYMNASTICS: O’Gorman wins first championship in 17 years while Madison wins 21 state crown

Individual competition tomorrow at Corn Palace
First title for O'Gorman in 17 years
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman gymnastics team waited 17 years to claim a State AA championship.

The Madison Bulldogs waited three long years to wrest control of Class A back and win their 21st team championship.

Madison and O’Gorman were the big winners during the team competition of the State Gymnastics Meet at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Friday. The meet concludes tomorrow with the individual competition.

Full team scores and standings are listed below. Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Madison claims 21st crown
Madison claims 21st crown(Dakota News Now)
O'Gorman wins first championship since 2005
O'Gorman wins first championship since 2005(Dakota News Now)

