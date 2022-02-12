STATE GYMNASTICS: O’Gorman wins first championship in 17 years while Madison wins 21 state crown

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman gymnastics team waited 17 years to claim a State AA championship.

The Madison Bulldogs waited three long years to wrest control of Class A back and win their 21st team championship.

Madison and O’Gorman were the big winners during the team competition of the State Gymnastics Meet at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Friday. The meet concludes tomorrow with the individual competition.

Full team scores and standings are listed below. Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Madison claims 21st crown (Dakota News Now)

O'Gorman wins first championship since 2005 (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.