Washington girls emphatically avenge their only loss at O’Gorman

Warriors even season series with 60-46 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly a month to the date of their 61-52 home loss to O’Gorman, the Washington girls basketball team more than returned the favor on the Knights home floor.

The Warriors, ranked second in AA, opened up an 18 point halftime lead and the Knights, ranked first in AA, never seriously cut into the Washington lead as the Warriors won in the O’Gorman gym 60-46 on Friday night.

Washington improves to 15-1 while O’Gorman falls to 15-2.

