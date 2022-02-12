Washington girls emphatically avenge their only loss at O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly a month to the date of their 61-52 home loss to O’Gorman, the Washington girls basketball team more than returned the favor on the Knights home floor.

The Warriors, ranked second in AA, opened up an 18 point halftime lead and the Knights, ranked first in AA, never seriously cut into the Washington lead as the Warriors won in the O’Gorman gym 60-46 on Friday night.

Washington improves to 15-1 while O’Gorman falls to 15-2.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights!

