Augustana edges Parkside in Top 25 wrestling clash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -No. 10 Augustana wrestling bested No. 8 Parkside on Saturday in an afternoon matchup at the Elmen Center, 21-19. The Vikings stay at the top spot in the NSIC, moving to 8-0 in the conference and 8-3 overall. Parkside falls to 5-2 in the NSIC and 5-3 overall. The win is the sixth over a ranked opponent this season.

The dual started at 149 pounds, with junior Hunter Burnett getting the major decision victory over Parkside’s Nathan Hensley, 15-5. Burnett recorded six takedowns and two escapes in the win. A point for riding time added to his final score.

Sophomore Cade Mueller, wrestling at 174 pounds for Augustana, earned points for two takedowns, a reversal and riding time. Mueller defeated No. 6 Job Ayala from Parkside to add three team points to the board.

At 197 pounds, senior Daniel Bishop earned a win with two escapes and a takedown. Bishop also earned five penalty points from his opponent, sealing a 10-2 major decision victory.

Junior Steven Hajas, wrestling at 285 pounds, used two takedowns, two escapes, a four-point nearfall and a point for riding time to best Nate Lloyd of Parkside. Hajas improves to 14-4 this season.

Junior Jack Huffman pinned his opponent at 1:12 in a tough match at 133 pounds. Huffman, named the NSIC Wrestler of the Week last week, tallied six team points for Augustana and logged his fifth win by fall of the season.

Prior to the start of the match, Augustana head coach Jason Reitmeier was recognized for earning his 200th dual win as a head coach. He claimed that victory last week at Minot State. After wins at No. 20 UMary and today’s victory over No. 8 Parkside, he now owns 202 wins as a head coach.

Full Results

125: No. 3 Joe Arroyo (UWP) over No. 5 Jaxson Rohman (AUG) (Dec 10-7)

133: No. 7 Jack Huffman (AUG) over Joey Roti (UWP) (Fall 1:12)

141: Cayden Henschel (UWP) over Brayden Curry (AUG) (Inj. 5:46)

149: Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Nathan Hensley (UWP) (MD 15-5)

157: Ben Durocher (UWP) over Tyler Wagener (AUG) (Dec 6-2)

165: No. 3 Shane Gantz (UWP) over Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) (MD 13-5)

174: No. 7 Cade Mueller (AUG) over No. 6 Job Ayala (UWP) (Dec 7-3)

184: Reece Woracheck (UWP) over No. 11 Kolby Kost (AUG) (Dec 7-4)

197: Daniel Bishop (AUG) over No. 9 Rodsean Graham (UWP) (MD 10-2)

285: No. 7 Steven Hajas (AUG) over Nate Lloyd (UWP) (MD 11-2)

