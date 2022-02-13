Avera Medical Minute
Coyote women dismantle Denver

USD wins second straight game 81-53
USD wins 81-53
By Zach Borg and Britni Smith
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Four Coyotes scored in double-figures as South Dakota downed Denver 81-53 on Saturday afternoon in front of 2,142 fans inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (20-5, 13-1) celebrated its annual Pink Game with white and pink jerseys, pink accessories and roses for honorary starter Becky Jensen. In addition, USD auctioned off four pink jerseys and raised a record $3,025 for the Dakota Hospital Foundation in Vermillion.

“Today our defensive intensity and awareness was really good and we did a lot of good things offensively by finding different ways to attack a defense that showed a few different looks throughout the game,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

“This game is such a great way to make an impact for an important cause and the ability for the funds that are raised to make a direct impact on our community is something that is so special!”

South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven tallied her 26th career double-double with 15 points and 12 boards. She made 7-of-12 from the field, while also tallying three steals and blocking a shot.

Freshman guard Grace Larkins tied her career high with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. She added two assists and a steal.

Senior guards Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable rounded out the group in double-figure scoring. Lamb tallied 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with three steals. Korngable finished with 10 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting. She enters next week’s road trip 20 points shy of 1,000 in her career. She also dished out five assists.

Denver (8-18, 3-12) was led by Uju Ezeudu with 16 points and Indeya Sanders with 10.

For the second-straight game, South Dakota jumped out to an early lead and held a 20-6 advantage after the first quarter. Lamb had eight of USD’s first 14 points in the first five minutes of the game. USD extended its lead to 45-23 by the half by shooting 61 percent in the second quarter.

The Coyotes dominated the inside game, outscoring Denver 52-32 in the paint.

South Dakota shot 50.7 percent (34-of-67) from the field while Denver shot 36.4 percent (20-of-55).

Up next for the Coyotes is South Dakota’s final road trip of the regular season. The Coyotes face St. Thomas in Minneapolis, Minnesota, next Thursday at 7 p.m.

