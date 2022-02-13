Avera Medical Minute
Deuel’s Paige Simon & O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel win State Gymnastics championships

By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One departing senior went out a champion while a junior cemented her place as the top gymnast in AA on Saturday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The individual competitions were held in the 2022 South Dakota State Gymnastics meet. In the A Meet Deuel senior Paige Simon concluded her career with a third consecutive All-Around championship, also picking up titles on the bars and balance beam. Estelline/Hendricks’ Sadie Johnson won the floor routine while Madison’s Kylie Krusemark took the vault.

One night after helping lead O’Gorman to their first AA championship in 17 years, junior Maeve Boetel had a nearly flawless night in the AA competition. Our reigning co-Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week won on bars, floor and balance beam to claim her first all-around championship. Teammate Audrey Meyer, our other co-Athlete of the Week, finished third in the all-around and was runner-up to Boetel in bars and floor.

Watertown’s Myah Morris, herself a two-time all-around champion, ended her career with a victory on the vault, her 11th career state championship. She finished second in the all-around standings.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights!

For full results from the AA meet click HERE .

For full results from the A meet click HERE .

