SDSU men tie Summit League record with victory over Omaha

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State dished up Omaha a healthy serving of Zeke Mayo and Douglas Wilson Saturday in the 2022 Pork Classic, rolling to an 82-61 victory.

Playing in front of 3,380 fans, Mayo (21 points) and Wilson (19 points) were joined by Luke Appel (12 points) in double figures for SDSU. Mayo was 8-11 from the field with five 3-pointers on his way to a career-high in scoring. Wilson buried seven field goals and had seven rebounds, second on the Jackrabbit boards behind Baylor Scheierman’s eight rebounds. Scheierman once again sniffed a triple-double with nine points and a team-best six assists.

Appel and Matt Dentlinger each had a pair of swats as SDSU tallied five blocks for the second consecutive game. Charlie Easley, Alex Arians and Matt Mims all had two steals as State finished with eight swipes and scored 12 points off 12 Omaha turnovers.

SDSU (23-4, 14-0 Summit League) shot 52.5 percent with a 10-24 effort from deep.

Trailing 8-4 after Omaha’s Frankie Fidler sank a pair of triples, South Dakota State responded with a 14-2 rally and never relinquished control. The Jackrabbits closed that run with 10 unanswered to lead 16-10 just past the midway point of the half.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Scheierman and Mayo near the five-minute mark opened the Jacks’ second double-digit spurt of the game. Three minutes and 13 unanswered points later, State found itself squarely in control (41-17) and carried that momentum into a 44-19 halftime lead.

Wilson brought the Jackrabbits out of the locker room with his second alley-oop bucket of the night from Scheierman, but a short 7-0 Maverick run had the visitors looking to build confidence as they faced a healthy deficit. The Jackrabbits turned back any of the Mavericks’ comeback hopes, however, responding with six straight points of their own near the under-16 break.

SDSU’s lead reached a game-high 29 (61-32) with 12:54 to play, as the Jackrabbits rode the large margin the rest of the way to maintain its spot atop the Summit League standings.

Game Notes

South Dakota State’s 14-0 Summit League record matches Cleveland State (1992-93) for the best start in league action.

Zeke Mayo’s new career-high of 21 points came as the freshman reached double figures for the 16th time as a Jackrabbit.

The Jackrabbits own the longest active winning streak after a loss by Wagner earlier today. SDSU is now tied with Murray State with 14 consecutive wins. Gonzaga and Vermont have won 13 straight and will play their respective contests tonight.

Up Next

South Dakota State welcomes Western Illinois to Frost Arena next Thursday, Feb. 17. Tip time is set for 7 p.m.

