Skyforce stop Salt Lake City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Behind 34 points from Javonte Smart, the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Salt Lake City Stars 119-107 on Saturday evening at the Sanford Pentagon.

The victory marked the first four-game winning streak since the end of the 2019-20 season. It was also the first season series sweep of Salt Lake City (4-11) since the 2017-18 season.

Smart, who shot 10-19 FGA and added five rebounds and three steals, secured back-to-back games with 30-plus points, and has secured five games in a row of 20-plus points.

The Skyforce (6-10) has won four-of-five games and swept a back-to-back for the first time this season. They move to 6-1 when winning the rebounding battle, as well.

Salt Lake City owned a 62-59 lead over Sioux Falls at half. It marked the second consecutive game where the Skyforce won while losing at the half.

Micah Potter (21 points on 9-16 FGA and 15 rebounds) posted 10 points on 4-6 FGA to help guide a 17-point advantage in the third period. Potter secured his seventh double-double and third in five games.

Carsen Edwards (22 points on 7-17 FGA and seven assists) had 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Stars, but it was not enough to mount a comeback.

Derrick Alston Jr. led the way for Salt Lake City with 28 points on 10-18 FGA and nine rebounds.

Sioux Falls starts a two-game series with Rio Grande Valley (10-4) on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 PM CST, while Salt Lake City will face the South Bay Lakers (8-5) at 8:00 PM CST.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.