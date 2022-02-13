State lawmakers meet with public for second legislative coffee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we head into week six of the legislative session, many different bills continue to sweep the forefront. The question is how many of these bills will become law when the session ends?

State Representative Linda Duba, of Sioux Falls, says these legislative coffees are a great way to discuss topics important to those they represent.

“In the legislative coffee today, there will be questions around teachers’ curricula and what teachers can and cannot teach in a classroom. We heard a lot about that today,” Duba said. “We are going to see a vaccine bill come before us.”

With a record number of bills coming to the forefront, State Senator Wayne Steinhauer, of Hartford, says many bills will die soon.

“Many things will be dying over the next few days,” Steinhauer said. “We have had the most bills since I believe 1994 if I am not mistaken. We have this thing called crossover days and there will be a lot of bills that will be falling by the waist side here very shortly.”

Among the bills being discussed, a large one in the works involves making budget decisions and setting revenue targets, which sets the general spending for the next year.

“We will be looking at the data that has been coming in over the last seven to eight months,” Steinhauer said. “We will also have some projections for how we think we are going to finish 2022 and that will drive a lot of our ongoing budget spending decisions.”

One more legislative coffee is scheduled to take place on February 26 at the Southeast Technical College. The public is encouraged to attend the event and ask legislators further questions about upcoming bills.

