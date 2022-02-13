Team title trumps individual accomplishments for State AA Gymnastics Champion O’Gorman

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As the individual portion of the State AA Gymnastics meet gets underway in Mitchell the O’Gorman Knights are still reveling in the team championship they won last night, their first since 2005.

Audrey Meyer and fellow junior Maeve Boetel, our reigning Athletes of the Week, had big performances to help lead the way and are among the favorites to earn individual honors tonight. But each say winning the team title is sweeter as evidenced by the fact they brought nearly the whole squad with them to our interview!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.