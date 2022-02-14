Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Emily Van de Riet and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 5-year-old South Carolina boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

WCSC reported the Beaufort Police Department responded to the call for help Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with the boy’s 23-year-old mother in the emergency room, who said her son had accidentally shot himself in the head.

The child was airlifted to another hospital.

Investigators said the boy gained access to a 9mm handgun inside his mom’s vehicle and shot himself. He remains in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence
A Mitchell man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle...
Names released in Beadle County fatal crash
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Pennington County Sheriff's Office is in Hill City, investigating a shooting.
Alleged shooter detained following early morning shots fired call at Hill City home
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Marcus Edwards was able to get a kidney thanks to a donor who was moved by his story.
Man who held up sign at NFL game gets kidney transplant
Zack de la Rocha, left, and Tom Morello of the band Rage Against the Machine perform during...
Sioux Falls Rage Against The Machine concert rescheduled again
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Trudeau mulls invoking emergency powers to quell protests
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl