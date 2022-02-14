Arby’s Foundation donates $20,000 to Sioux Falls’ at-risk students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation received a $20,000 grant from the Arby’s Foundation to help the district’s most at-risk students.

Through the Student Success Fund, the Education Foundation provides emergency food assistance, personal hygiene products, and clothing to students who need it. They also provide GED scholarships to students who cannot afford the exam fee and city bus passes to teenagers who lack reliable transportation.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Arby’s Foundation to support students and families in the Sioux Falls School District,” said the executive director of the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation, Allison Struck. “The Student Success Fund provides stability. We serve 24,000 students at 37 sites. When students’ basic needs are met, they are more likely to come to school focused, engaged, and ready to learn.”

Based on the Sioux Falls School District’s 2020 demographic report, more than 44 percent of the district’s 24,000 students qualify for free or reduced meals.

“The Student Success Fund helps address the equity gap by providing food, clothing, and other necessities to children, who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in crisis situations. It also empowers school staff so that they do not have to go home at night with the burden of an unmet need,” said Struck.

The Arby’s Foundation awarded nearly 200 grants across the U.S. to support children in communities where the company has a restaurant. “We want to extend a sincere ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers,” said the president and CEO of American Roast Beef and Heap Big Beef, Inc, Mike Walz.

“Arby’s has always been committed to efforts that improve children’s lives, and our customers make these donations possible. They are the reason we are able to make a difference in our local communities.”

About the Education Foundation

Founded in 2008, the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation creates innovative educational opportunities and fills funding gaps that impact every student and teacher.

For information about the nonprofit, visit www.SFEducationFoundation.org.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.