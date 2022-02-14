Benefit planned for 46-year-old woman fighting for recovery in assisted living facility

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A benefit will be held this weekend to raise money for a family in need after a woman facing medical decline ended up in an assisted living facility.

Karmen Boer is a 46-year-old mother of two. In August of 2021, her husband Andrew Broer noticed she had been seeing things that were not there and saying things that did not make sense. Every day her mental state worsened. She was in and out of the hospital with many various medical issues, including low levels of sodium.

On Nov. 12, Karmen was admitted into the Avera Sacred Hearts Majestic Bluffs assisted living facility in Yankton while doctors try to pin down exactly what is causing her to be in the state she is in.

A benefit will be held at Cheers Pizza Plus on Saturday, Feb. 19, located at 310 Walnut St. to support the family as they continue to pay for her ongoing care.

The doors will open at 4 p.m. and admissions is $15. Just Relax Comedy Crew will perform at 7 p.m. and there will also be music by Tyler Tietsort.

Face painting will be conducted by Amy Sharar from 4-7 p.m. and there will also be a silent auction, spaghetti feed, and pie-throwing.

