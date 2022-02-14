Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Benefit planned for 46-year-old woman fighting for recovery in assisted living facility

Karmen Broer
Karmen Broer(Facebook)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A benefit will be held this weekend to raise money for a family in need after a woman facing medical decline ended up in an assisted living facility.

Karmen Boer is a 46-year-old mother of two. In August of 2021, her husband Andrew Broer noticed she had been seeing things that were not there and saying things that did not make sense. Every day her mental state worsened. She was in and out of the hospital with many various medical issues, including low levels of sodium.

On Nov. 12, Karmen was admitted into the Avera Sacred Hearts Majestic Bluffs assisted living facility in Yankton while doctors try to pin down exactly what is causing her to be in the state she is in.

A benefit will be held at Cheers Pizza Plus on Saturday, Feb. 19, located at 310 Walnut St. to support the family as they continue to pay for her ongoing care.

The doors will open at 4 p.m. and admissions is $15. Just Relax Comedy Crew will perform at 7 p.m. and there will also be music by Tyler Tietsort.

Face painting will be conducted by Amy Sharar from 4-7 p.m. and there will also be a silent auction, spaghetti feed, and pie-throwing.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence
A Mitchell man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle...
Names released in Beadle County fatal crash
Oglala Sioux Police cruiser (file)
Body of 17-year-old homicide victim found on reservation
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Arby's
Arby’s Foundation donates $20,000 to Sioux Falls’ at-risk students
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Zack de la Rocha, left, and Tom Morello of the band Rage Against the Machine perform during...
Sioux Falls Rage Against The Machine concert rescheduled again