Body of 17-year-old homicide victim found on reservation

MANDERSON, S.D. - The body of a 17-year-old homicide victim has been found on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says the remains of Shayna Youngman were found Friday north of Manderson. Authorities say a person of interest has been detained in the death investigation.

Youngman was last seen Feb. 3 at a residence in Fraggle Rock.

Officials don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the community. The tribe offered a $25,000 reward for information that would help find her.

