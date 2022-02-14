Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Body of 17-year-old homicide victim found on reservation

Oglala Sioux Police cruiser (file)
Oglala Sioux Police cruiser (file)(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDERSON, S.D. - The body of a 17-year-old homicide victim has been found on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says the remains of Shayna Youngman were found Friday north of Manderson. Authorities say a person of interest has been detained in the death investigation.

Youngman was last seen Feb. 3 at a residence in Fraggle Rock.

Officials don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the community. The tribe offered a $25,000 reward for information that would help find her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence
A Mitchell man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle...
Names released in Beadle County fatal crash
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Pennington County Sheriff's Office is in Hill City, investigating a shooting.
Alleged shooter detained following early morning shots fired call at Hill City home

Latest News

Arm wrestling
Pro Arm Wrestling Tournament will take place in Humboldt
Foo Fighters returning to Sioux Falls in September
A new bill is making its way through the South Dakota Statehouse that would create quiet zones...
Quiet zones could end train horns in downtown Sioux Falls
Fans enjoy Super Bowl parties in Sioux Falls