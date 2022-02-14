Cooper Kupp’s postseason heroics nothing new to SDSU fans

Avera Medical Minute
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Super Bowl stage will give the world a chance to see how good Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is.

South Dakota State fans know all too well after they got a glimpse of the future NFL star nine years ago.

The Jackrabbits faced Kupp when he was a freshman at Eastern Washington in the second round of the 2013 FCS Playoffs. He hauled in four passes for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 41-17 victory.

After an All-American career with Eastern Washington the Rams drafted him in the third round in 2017. This year he’s had an MVP caliber season, leading the NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also setting an example for players hoping to make it in the NFL from the FCS.

