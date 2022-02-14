Avera Medical Minute
Equifax to provide free credit monitoring

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Equifax is providing millions of Americans with free credit monitoring because of a 2017 data breach.

The Federal Trade Commission believes 147 million people had private information like social security numbers compromised.

While Equifax never admitted guilt, the company agreed to provide free credit monitoring for four years.

While settlement negotiations had been going on for months, it did not actually take effect until January.

The deal not only covers Equifax but the other major credit bureaus like Experian and Transunion.

Equifax will begin the process of notifying consumers by e-mail.

A website has been set up to answer questions.

