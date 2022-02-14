Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Family displaced after garage fire spreads smoke into home

Flames
Flames(WXIX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No one was hurt after a fire broke out in southwest Sioux Falls on Sunday night.

Officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Initial reports describe the garage as fully engulfed with fire.

The two adults and one child were standing outside when the fire crew arrived. There were no injuries reported.

The fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire within approximately 20 minutes after arriving on the premises. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread to the home, however, the living area did receive extensive smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind all residents and visitors to have an evacuation plan in case of a fire in their homes.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.SiouxFalls.org/fire.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence
A Mitchell man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle...
Names released in Beadle County fatal crash
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Pennington County Sheriff's Office is in Hill City, investigating a shooting.
Alleged shooter detained following early morning shots fired call at Hill City home

Latest News

Arm wrestling
Pro Arm Wrestling Tournament will take place in Humboldt
Foo Fighters returning to Sioux Falls in September
Oglala Sioux Police cruiser (file)
Body of 17-year-old homicide victim found on reservation
A new bill is making its way through the South Dakota Statehouse that would create quiet zones...
Quiet zones could end train horns in downtown Sioux Falls