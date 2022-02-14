Family displaced after garage fire spreads smoke into home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No one was hurt after a fire broke out in southwest Sioux Falls on Sunday night.

Officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Initial reports describe the garage as fully engulfed with fire.

The two adults and one child were standing outside when the fire crew arrived. There were no injuries reported.

The fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire within approximately 20 minutes after arriving on the premises. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread to the home, however, the living area did receive extensive smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind all residents and visitors to have an evacuation plan in case of a fire in their homes.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.SiouxFalls.org/fire.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.