Foo Fighters returning to Sioux Falls in September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest names in alternative rock is returning to Sioux Falls.

The Foo Fighters will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Sept. 18, arena officials announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can find more information here.

The band previously performed a sold-out show at the Premier Center in 2017.

