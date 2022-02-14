Avera Medical Minute
Homefield gives Super Bowl sense of normalcy for Rozeboom & Rams

Rams become second team to play in their home stadium in the Super Bowl
Rams linebacker on playing the game in Los Angeles
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For Sioux Center native Christian Rozeboom and the rest of his Los Angeles Ram teammates the Super Bowl feels a little more like normal thanks to the fact they’re playing it in their home confines at SoFi Stadium.

After the first 54 Super Bowls had failed to see a team reach the big game when the stadium they play in hosted it, the Rams will become the second consecutive team to do it today against the Cincinnati Bengals. It certainly seemed to benefit the Tampa Bay Bucanneers last year when they beat Kansas City on their home field 31-9.

Rozeboom says it all helps the team stay grounded with a sense of normalcy.

