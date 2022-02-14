Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Increasing Clouds

Up and Down Temps
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see the clouds start to increase as we head through the rest of our Monday. Overall, temperatures will range from the low 20s in the north to the upper 30s the farther south and west you go. The wind shouldn’t be too bad today, but we will start to see it pick up overnight. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible tomorrow, but it will be warmer with highs in the 40s for most.

Temperatures will start to drop as we head through the middle of this week. Highs will drop into the 30s for Wednesday and we’ll stay a little breezy. By Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, lows will fall back into the single digits above and below zero across the region. We’ll be stuck in the teens and 20s for highs Thursday before we bounce back into the 30s and 40s Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll see high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for everyone! It looks like we’ll stay dry through this week and into the weekend. Even next week is looking dry with highs in the 40s for most of us.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mitchell man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle...
Names released in Beadle County fatal crash
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Pennington County Sheriff's Office is in Hill City, investigating a shooting.
Alleged shooter detained following early morning shots fired call at Hill City home
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Roller Coaster Temperatures to Continue This Week
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins