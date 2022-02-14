Increasing Clouds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see the clouds start to increase as we head through the rest of our Monday. Overall, temperatures will range from the low 20s in the north to the upper 30s the farther south and west you go. The wind shouldn’t be too bad today, but we will start to see it pick up overnight. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible tomorrow, but it will be warmer with highs in the 40s for most.

Temperatures will start to drop as we head through the middle of this week. Highs will drop into the 30s for Wednesday and we’ll stay a little breezy. By Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, lows will fall back into the single digits above and below zero across the region. We’ll be stuck in the teens and 20s for highs Thursday before we bounce back into the 30s and 40s Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll see high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for everyone! It looks like we’ll stay dry through this week and into the weekend. Even next week is looking dry with highs in the 40s for most of us.

