Jackrabbit wrestlers pin Arkansas-Little Rock

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State wrestlers won five matches by fall, including in each of the final four bouts, to defeat Little Rock 43-3 count in nonconference dual action Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena.

The 25th-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 12-4 in duals, while Little Rock dropped to 1-13.

Tanner Jordan gave SDSU an early lift by recording the first pin of the day in the opening match of the dual at 125 pounds. Jordan posted a first-period takedown, and added another takedown and four-point near-fall in the second period against Jayden Carson before getting another turn later in the stanza to end the match at the 4-minute, 45-second mark.

The Jackrabbits went on to post three more wins in the front half of the dual as Gabriel Tagg (133 pounds) and Kenny O’Neil (157) each won by decision and eighth-ranked Clay Carlson turned in a huge third period to defeat Conner Ward by major decision, 13-3. Carlson trailed 1-0 going into the final period, but after an escape in the opening seconds of the frame, tallied three takedowns and a four-point near-fall over the final two minutes, while also picking up points for stalling and riding time.

After Tanner Cook notched a 7-1 decision over the Trojans’ Tyler Brennan at 165 pounds to start the second half of the dual, each of the next four matches resulted in a Jackrabbit pin over a total of 11:46 in mat time.

Cade DeVos, ranked 11th at 174 pounds, started the string with a second-period fall over Triston Willis, while Cade King (184 pounds) and 10th-ranked Tanner Sloan (197) each posted pins in the first periods of their respective matches.

A.J. Nevills closed the dual with a pin in the second period of his match against Josiah Hill for the final margin.

For good measure, Jacob Schoon recorded a quick pin of his Little Rock opponent, in an extra match at 184 pounds.

Joseph Bianchi picked up the lone victory of the afternoon for Little Rock, downing Daniel Kimball by a 7-4 count at 149 pounds.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits close out the dual season next Sunday (Feb. 20) by hosting Big 12 Conference rival North Dakota State. Start time for the Border Bell matchup is set for 2 p.m. at Frost Arena.

NOTES

South Dakota State has won all three dual meetings against Little Rock since the series began during the 2019-20 season

The Jackrabbits improved to 5-0 in home duals this season

Carlson improved to 26-3 overall and 14-2 in duals

DeVos reached the 25-win mark for the season, improving to 25-5 (12-3 in duals)

Sloan increased his winning streak to 11 matches and is 10-1 in duals this season

Attendance was 712

NO. 25 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 43, LITTLE ROCK 3

125 | Tanner Jordan (SDSU) def. Jayden Carson (LR), by fall 4:45 133 | #33 Gabriel Tagg (SDSU) dec. Jaylen Carson (LR), 11-4 141 | #8 Clay Carlson (SDSU) major dec. Conner Ward (LR), 13-3 149 | Joseph Bianchi (LR) dec. Daniel Kimball (SDSU), 7-4 157 | Kenny O’Neil (SDSU) dec. Chase Tebbets (LR), 2-1 165 | #33 Tanner Cook (SDSU) dec. Tyler Brennan (LR), 7-1 174 | #11 Cade DeVos (SDSU) def. Triston Wills (LR), by fall 4:56 184 | #30 Cade King (SDSU) def. Tanner Mendoza (LR), by fall 1:29 197 | #10 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) def. Brooks Sacharczyk (LR), by fall 1:12 285 | #21 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) def. Josiah Hill (LR), by fall 4:09

Extra Match

184 | Jacob Schoon (SDSU) def. Brayden Dillow (LR), by fall 2:12

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.