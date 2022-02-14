Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jackrabbit wrestlers pin Arkansas-Little Rock

#25 SDSU wins 43-3
Jacks win 43-3
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State wrestlers won five matches by fall, including in each of the final four bouts, to defeat Little Rock 43-3 count in nonconference dual action Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena.

The 25th-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 12-4 in duals, while Little Rock dropped to 1-13.

Tanner Jordan gave SDSU an early lift by recording the first pin of the day in the opening match of the dual at 125 pounds. Jordan posted a first-period takedown, and added another takedown and four-point near-fall in the second period against Jayden Carson before getting another turn later in the stanza to end the match at the 4-minute, 45-second mark.

The Jackrabbits went on to post three more wins in the front half of the dual as Gabriel Tagg (133 pounds) and Kenny O’Neil (157) each won by decision and eighth-ranked Clay Carlson turned in a huge third period to defeat Conner Ward by major decision, 13-3. Carlson trailed 1-0 going into the final period, but after an escape in the opening seconds of the frame, tallied three takedowns and a four-point near-fall over the final two minutes, while also picking up points for stalling and riding time.

After Tanner Cook notched a 7-1 decision over the Trojans’ Tyler Brennan at 165 pounds to start the second half of the dual, each of the next four matches resulted in a Jackrabbit pin over a total of 11:46 in mat time.

Cade DeVos, ranked 11th at 174 pounds, started the string with a second-period fall over Triston Willis, while Cade King (184 pounds) and 10th-ranked Tanner Sloan (197) each posted pins in the first periods of their respective matches.

A.J. Nevills closed the dual with a pin in the second period of his match against Josiah Hill for the final margin.

For good measure, Jacob Schoon recorded a quick pin of his Little Rock opponent, in an extra match at 184 pounds.

Joseph Bianchi picked up the lone victory of the afternoon for Little Rock, downing Daniel Kimball by a 7-4 count at 149 pounds.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits close out the dual season next Sunday (Feb. 20) by hosting Big 12 Conference rival North Dakota State. Start time for the Border Bell matchup is set for 2 p.m. at Frost Arena.

NOTES

  • South Dakota State has won all three dual meetings against Little Rock since the series began during the 2019-20 season
  • The Jackrabbits improved to 5-0 in home duals this season
  • Carlson improved to 26-3 overall and 14-2 in duals
  • DeVos reached the 25-win mark for the season, improving to 25-5 (12-3 in duals)
  • Sloan increased his winning streak to 11 matches and is 10-1 in duals this season
  • Attendance was 712

NO. 25 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 43, LITTLE ROCK 3

125 | Tanner Jordan (SDSU) def. Jayden Carson (LR), by fall 4:45 133 | #33 Gabriel Tagg (SDSU) dec. Jaylen Carson (LR), 11-4 141 | #8 Clay Carlson (SDSU) major dec. Conner Ward (LR), 13-3 149 | Joseph Bianchi (LR) dec. Daniel Kimball (SDSU), 7-4 157 | Kenny O’Neil (SDSU) dec. Chase Tebbets (LR), 2-1 165 | #33 Tanner Cook (SDSU) dec. Tyler Brennan (LR), 7-1 174 | #11 Cade DeVos (SDSU) def. Triston Wills (LR), by fall 4:56 184 | #30 Cade King (SDSU) def. Tanner Mendoza (LR), by fall 1:29 197 | #10 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) def. Brooks Sacharczyk (LR), by fall 1:12 285 | #21 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) def. Josiah Hill (LR), by fall 4:09

Extra Match

184 | Jacob Schoon (SDSU) def. Brayden Dillow (LR), by fall 2:12

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mitchell man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle...
Names released in Beadle County fatal crash
Pennington County Sheriff's Office is in Hill City, investigating a shooting.
Alleged shooter detained following early morning shots fired call at Hill City home
On display at his former high school in Sioux Center prior to Super Bowl
Resilient Christian Rozeboom set to play in Super Bowl
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

Latest News

Reacts to making a three in win over Omaha
Jackrabbits focused on finishing historic Summit start in March
NFL star as a freshman for Eastern Washington in playoffs against South Dakota State in 2013
Cooper Kupp’s postseason heroics nothing new to SDSU fans
Super Bowl LVI Graphic
Homefield gives Super Bowl sense of normalcy for Rozeboom & Rams
Christian Rozeboom on homefield Super Bowl advantage