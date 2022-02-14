Jackrabbits focused on finishing historic Summit start in March

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday on the Frost Arena floor the Jackrabbit mens basketball team moved closer to making Summit League history.

Their 82-61 win over Omaha boosted their confererence record to 14-0, matching the best start for a team in the Summit’s 40 year history. State will have a chance to clinch the conference title outright at home next week.

You’ll be hard pressed to see them celebrate, though, knowing their season rides on success at the Summit League Tournament in three weeks in Sioux Falls. Since last winning the tournament in 2018 the Jacks have gone just 1-3 in the even in the last three years.

SDSU hosts Western Illinois Thursday at 7 PM.

